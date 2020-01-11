The Record Obituaries
Agnes M. Bailey

Agnes M. Bailey Obituary
Agnes M. (Beauregard) Bailey, 94, beloved wife of the late Charles J. Bailey, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.Born in Troy and educated in Lansingburgh, she was the daughter of the late Homer L. and Margaret Kelly Beauregard.Mrs. Bailey was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.She was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh.Devoted mother of Robbyn M. Bailey of Troy and Regina M. “Gina” (Wayne) Gordon of Halfmoon; sister of Joseph (late, Lillian) Herald of Clifton Park, the late Elizabeth Normandin and the late Margaret Herald, cherished grandmother of Christina M. Loucks and John (Wendy) Pondillo, all of Cohoes, special aunt of Connie Herald of Clifton Park, also survived by her great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Lansingburgh.There are no public calling hours.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue, Troy, NY 123182. Phone (518) 235-0952Please express your on-line condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/agnes-m-bailey
Published in The Record on Jan. 12, 2020
