Rev. Alan Gerald Wolcott, 69, of Lenox, MA, passed away April 21, 2019 at Craneville Place in Dalton.He was born in Peekskill, NY on August 29, 1949, the son of LeRoy and Lillian Crookston Wolcott.Mr. Wolcott was 1967 graduate of New Lebanon Central High School. He then went on to receive his Bachelor’s in Music Education from Nyack College in 1973, and his Master of Divinity from Nyack Theological Seminary in 1982.He married Irene Norton on June 28, 2003 at Stephentown Evangelical Community Church.Mr. Wolcott pastored CMA Church in Philipsburg, NY from 1982-1987. He then pastored at First Baptist Church, renamed Stephentown Evangelical Community Church, and finally the Church at the Crossroads, from 1987 to 2014.He belonged to the Evangelical Pastor’s Fellowship, from 1987 to 2014. Following retirement, he moved to Lenox and was a member of the Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene.Alan always enjoyed singing. During his college years, he sang in the Nyack College Chorale, Glee Club, and Gospel Quartet. He was a drummer and singer in the contemporary Christian rock group, “Our Generation” during the “Jesus Movement”. He sang in community-based choirs, including Petersburg and Pittsfield. He sang solos for many church and community events throughout his ministry.Rev. Wolcott leaves behind his loving wife, Irene Wolcott of Lenox, MA; his son, Christopher Wolcott of Idaho Falls, ID; his daughter, Erin Nelson and her husband Stephen of Idaho Falls, ID, and his step-daughter, Victoria Reed and her husband Trevor of Stephentown, NY; a sister, Linda L. Cummings and her husband James of Stephentown, NY; four grandchildren, Rebecca Nelson, Lance Nelson, Kira Reed and Lillian Reed; and one great-granddaughter, Blake Nelson. He also leaves his former wife, Eileen Geerholt Wolcott of Idaho Falls, ID.Funeral services for Rev. Alan G. Wolcott will be held, SATURDAY, April 27, 2019 at 11am at the Church of Nazarene, in Dalton. Calling hours will be held, FRIDAY, April 26, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the National Parkinson’s Foundation or Lenox Fire Department in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rev-alan-gerald-wolcott
Published in The Record on Apr. 24, 2019