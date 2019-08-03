Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Resources
More Obituaries for ALDO SFARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALDO A. SFARA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALDO A. SFARA Obituary
TROY – Aldo A. Sfara, 87, died peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital with his family at his side. Born in Gioiosa, Ionica, Italy, he was the son of the late Louis and Josephine Totino Sfara.In 1947, he came to the United States at the age of 15 and settled in Troy. He was a graduate of School 14 and Troy High School. He was a US Army veteran serving from 1957-58.Aldo returned to Italy and married his beloved wife Laura on September 6, 1962. Upon returning home to the U.S., he was employed as a tailor by Nackmen Men’s Clothing in Troy and Spector’s in Albany for 8 years. He later was the owner of Albia Tailors and Wash-O-Matic Laundry & Dry Cleaners on Pawling Avenue in Troy before retiring in 2004.He was a member of the Italian Community Center in Troy and a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church. He wintered in Lauderdale by the Sea for over 30 years and enjoyed trips to the Saratoga Racino and Atlantic City.He was the beloved husband of 57 years of Laura Logozzo Sfara; the best dad of Louis A. (Angela) Sfara of Melrose; proud grandfather of Charles LeMay, Alyssa and Lucas Sfara; brother of Theresa Silvestro of Troy; brother in law of Natalie (Eraldo) Cavallotti, Marianna (Robert) DiPrete and Felice Logozzo all of Italy, Fernanda Bruno of Troy and Ettore (Tina) Logozzo of Venice, FL; uncle of Nicholas (Barbara) Silvestro, Joseph Silvestro, Ralph (Kelly) Bruno, Carlo (Roxanne) Bruno, Annamaria and Jessica Logozzo. Also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews.The funeral will be Tuesday at 8:45 am from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Entombment St. Mary’s Mausoleum, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Avenue, Troy, NY 12180.Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/aldo-a-sfara
Published in The Record on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALDO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now