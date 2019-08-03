|
|
TROY – Aldo A. Sfara, 87, died peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital with his family at his side. Born in Gioiosa, Ionica, Italy, he was the son of the late Louis and Josephine Totino Sfara.In 1947, he came to the United States at the age of 15 and settled in Troy. He was a graduate of School 14 and Troy High School. He was a US Army veteran serving from 1957-58.Aldo returned to Italy and married his beloved wife Laura on September 6, 1962. Upon returning home to the U.S., he was employed as a tailor by Nackmen Men’s Clothing in Troy and Spector’s in Albany for 8 years. He later was the owner of Albia Tailors and Wash-O-Matic Laundry & Dry Cleaners on Pawling Avenue in Troy before retiring in 2004.He was a member of the Italian Community Center in Troy and a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church. He wintered in Lauderdale by the Sea for over 30 years and enjoyed trips to the Saratoga Racino and Atlantic City.He was the beloved husband of 57 years of Laura Logozzo Sfara; the best dad of Louis A. (Angela) Sfara of Melrose; proud grandfather of Charles LeMay, Alyssa and Lucas Sfara; brother of Theresa Silvestro of Troy; brother in law of Natalie (Eraldo) Cavallotti, Marianna (Robert) DiPrete and Felice Logozzo all of Italy, Fernanda Bruno of Troy and Ettore (Tina) Logozzo of Venice, FL; uncle of Nicholas (Barbara) Silvestro, Joseph Silvestro, Ralph (Kelly) Bruno, Carlo (Roxanne) Bruno, Annamaria and Jessica Logozzo. Also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews.The funeral will be Tuesday at 8:45 am from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Entombment St. Mary’s Mausoleum, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Avenue, Troy, NY 12180.Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/aldo-a-sfara
Published in The Record on Aug. 4, 2019