On Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 there was a great disturbance in the force. You may have all felt it, as it was the passing of Alexander Peter Dalis, 41 years young, of Brunswick, NY. He was the proud father, coach and teacher to his three children: Zane, Jacey, and Bode. He was a loving partner and husband to Heather Grinkevich for 21 years. He was a cherished son of Virginia and Peter Dalis, much loved brother of Lauren Dalis and her husband, Robert Hallihan, and silly Uncle Alex to Seeley and Silas. He was held in deep affection as nephew to Constance (and James, deceased) McGeorge, James and Barbara Dalis, and Philip and Paula Dalis. Alex also leaves behind a German Shepherd, Rey - his devoted and constant canine companion.Alex attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and SUNY Albany earning a bachelor's degree in Computer Science. Before becoming sick with cancer, Alex worked as a branch manager for Trustco Bank for 15 years. He was a worshipful past master of Master's Lodge No. 5 Free & Accepted Masons in Albany, and he also took on the role of secretary and was a member of the York Rite bodies of Freemasonry. He was a mentor to younger masons and an exemplary brother. He loved sports and assisted coaching his children's soccer and baseball teams, even while undergoing cancer treatments. An avid outdoorsman, he taught his children how to fish, swim, canoe, and ski, and led his family on many outdoor adventures. He also shared his love of electronics and taught them how to build a computer and play video games. Alex loved listening and playing music on the cello, guitar and piano. A skilled storyteller, Alex could engage anyone with his sense of humor and his quick and intelligent wit, warmed by a twinkle in his eye and an unforgettable smile. He transitioned peacefully into the next world after being surrounded with family and friends, with his sister and wife by his side. His family is grateful to the wonderful healthcare professionals throughout all stages of his illness for their care and kindness.It is said there is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved and Alex gave so much love and had huge amounts in return. He will forever be in our hearts and will live on in his children.All are invited to a celebration of Alex's life on Tuesday, September 17th from 4 to 8 pm at Palmers in Andover, MA and on Saturday, September 21st from 10:30 to 12:30 at Master's Lodge No. 5 F&AM in Albany, NY. Alex's family asks that should you wish, please donate to the ACPMP Research Foundation in his name. www.ACPMP.org http://www.lastingmemories.com/alexander-peter-dalis
Published in The Record on Sept. 4, 2019