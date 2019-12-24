Home

McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY 12183
518-273-0042
Alfred Stewart
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Green Island:Alfred E. Stewart, 91, died on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. He was the devoted husband of the late Doris Morrison Stewart.Born in Watervliet, son of the late George and Jennie Rosekrans Stewart, he resided in Green Island most of his lifetime. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1949 and had been employed as the general manager of the former Trojan Electronic Supply Company in Troy for over 50 years, retiring in 2007. Al had been a communicant of the former St. Joseph’s Church in Green Island until its closing and had also been a member of the Catholic War Veterans and Knights of Columbus, both in Green Island.He is survived by his children, Gary (Rita) Stewart of Clifton Park and Janice (John Brahm) Stewart of Waterford; his granddaughter, Kim (Michael) Machiski of Clifton Park and his great-grandchildren, Sophie, Emma and Madelyn Machiski. Al was predeceased by his brother, George Stewart and sister, Betty Dowling.Funeral services will be held at the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Avenue in Green Island on Saturday at 9:00 am. Interment will be beside his wife, Doris, in Oakwood Cemetery in Troy.Calling hours will be on Friday from 4 to 7 pm, at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Al’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Please visit www.mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alfred-e-stewart
Published in The Record on Dec. 26, 2019
