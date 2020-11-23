1/1
Alice Connally Fisk
Melrose-Alice Connally Fisk of Pineview Place passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born on May 24, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Quillinan Connally of Lansingburgh. She was the loving wife of James Fisk, Sr., of Melrose who passed away on August 25, 2012. Mother of Carrie Fisk Rudebush (Dean) of Schaghticoke. Predeceased by daughter Alison Fisk Urzan (Walter) and son James Fisk, Jr. Grandmother of Meaghan Davis and Andrew Fisk. Predeceased by grandson Michael Lefebvre. Great-grandmother of Rileigh Alison, Kaidence, and Alaina Davis. Also survived by brother Joe Connally of Bolton Landing, and beloved sister Cathy Connally Caruso (Salvatore) of Easton. She was predeceased by brother Danny Connally and sister Ellen Connally Robinson of Lansingburgh. There will be no calling hours. Keep the faith and remember the good times. Under the direction of the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Home, Schaghticoke, she will be buried privately with committed prayers and graveside services in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery next to her beloved husband of 53 years, James. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144 in memory of Alice Fisk. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alice-connally-fisk

Published in The Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
