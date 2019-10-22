|
|
Troy: Alice Flynn Fazziola, 92, passed away October 21, 2019 at Eddy Heritage House surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Magnhild Zakariassen. After many years of employment, Alice retired from the New York State Department of Tax and Finance. Alice enjoyed volunteering for Hospice and for the Red Cross, spending summers at Wiawaka Holiday House on Lake George, and was a member of the Ilium Literary Club of Troy. Alice is survived by two daughters, Christine Pomykacz and Joann (late Robert) Fitzgerald; five grandchildren, Colleen (David) Ash, Darb (Lisa) Fitzgerald, and Brian Fitzgerald, and Amy (Jay) Goggin and Brian (Andrea) Pomykacz; 8 great grandchildren; a sister, Marion Bilborough; a sister-in-law, Marjorie Flynn; her step-children, Ann, Frank, Lynn and Lisa; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two husbands, Joseph C.”Darb" Flynn and Frank Fazziola. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff on the third floor at Eddy Heritage House for their loving care. The funeral will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, 510 Pawling Ave. at Parkview Ct., Troy on Thursday from 8 until 10 a.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alice-flynn-fazziola
Published in The Record on Oct. 23, 2019