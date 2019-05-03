|
Troy, NY – Alice Garan Dunne, 92 of Troy, passed away quietly on Tuesday, May 1, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her cherished family. Born in New York City, Alice was the younger daughter of Louis and Jennie Garan. She graduated from Queens College, where she earned a degree in Sociology at the age 19. Alice met her husband to be, William A. Dunne when he was in service to the United States Navy during World War II. The couple was married in 1951 and moved to Troy, where she worked as a customer representative for New York Telephone, until she left to raise her children.She was very active in supporting her community, volunteering at the Troy School District, Troy Public Library, Rensselaer County Council for the Arts, Rensselaer County Historical Society, the Sisters of St. Joseph Development Office and served on the board of the Seton Health Auxiliary.Alice was also a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Troy, New York for more than 60 years, serving in many volunteer capacities.Alice leaves behind her husband of nearly 68 years, Bill, her son Bill (Theresa Setzer) of Delmar, New York, her daughter Jennifer (Jonathan Kolber) of Thornton, Colorado, and her nephew Dr. Richard S. Urban II (Judy) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is predeceased by her parents, loving sister Jo Urban, beloved Aunt Elza Petro and her in-laws James and Mary Dunne.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church or to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, New York 12205.Funeral service for Alice will be held Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019 at 10 am at the First United Presbyterian Church at 1915 5th Avenue, Troy, NY. Reverend Gusti Newquist officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the William Leahy Funeral Home at 336 Third Street in Troy, on Monday May 6, 2019, from 4 to 7 pm. Interment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Troy, following the church service. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alice-garan-dunne
Published in The Record on May 5, 2019