Philadelphia, PA - Alice Jean Williams Rigaud Fox, 92, formerly of Troy died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Wesley Enhanced Living at Stapeley Germantown Philadelphia after a long illness.Born in Utica, NY, she was daughter of the late John Williams and Leola Bauerle Williams and wife of the late Albert J. Fox and many years ago, the former wife of Sidney Rigaud. She had resided in the Loudonville and Troy areas and was a Valedictorian from Utica Free Academy and Summa Cum Laude at the University of Albany State Teachers College.Alice worked many years ago at Hickey Ford and at Rensselaer Honda and prior to that taught at Cato-Meridan Central School and Albany Academy for Girls .She was a communicant of the former Church of the Ascension Episcopal in Troy and currently Trinity Church in Watervliet.Survivors include a son, Alfred John (Kim) Rigaud, Las Vegas, NV; two daughters, Yvette Rigaud (Thor) Peterson, Edgartown, MA and Suzette (Brian) Hunt, Philadelphia, PA; two step daughters, Carolyn (Jamie Dinkelacher) Fox, Davis, CA and Marion (George) Barnett, Davis, CA; two grandchildren, Evan Eric and Tyler Adam Hunt and several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Henry Williams and four sisters, Ellen Pflanz, Katherine Straub-Kidd, Margaret Cognetto and Joan Williams.Funeral service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10AM at Trinity Church 1336 First Avenue Watervliet with Rev. Martin Wendell, Priest-In-Charge, officiating.Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville, Friday at 12:30PM.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Alice Jean Rigaud Fox to the Albany Medical Center Children's Hospital A119, Developmental Office Albany, NY 12208 or of NENY 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405 Albany, NY 12205 . To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alice-jean-williams-rigaud-fox
Published in The Record on Mar. 19, 2020