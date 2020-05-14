COHOES - Alice M. Nowicki, 77, of Ogden Mills Apts. died peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital.Alice was born in Cohoes to Stanley Nowicki, Sr. and Antoinette Godek Nowicki and she was educated in Cohoes Schools. She went on to work as a floor clerk at the former Troy Town and Troy District Shirt Co. in Cohoes. More recently she had worked in food service at Cohoes City Schools.Alice was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael’s Church in Cohoes, and she belonged to St. Michael’s Ladies of the Rosary. She was a member of the Cohoes Senior Citizens and enjoyed crocheting and watching TV.Alice is survived by her cousin, Mary Ann Hilton of Latham. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Stanley Nowicki, Jr. and Walter Nowicki.Funeral services will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alice will be laid to rest in the family lot at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Waterford.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alice-m-nowicki
Published in The Record from May 14 to May 15, 2020.