Lake George, NY – Allan Peter (Pete) Lajeunesse, 79, passed away on April 1, 2020. Born September 2, 1930 in Troy, NY, he was the son of the late Alcide and Marion (Wood) Lajeunesse. Pete was a barber who owned and retired from his shop: Lajeunesse’s Barber Shop in Cohoes, NY. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved “bride” Sheila and his two brothers Donald and Robert Lajeunesse. Survivors include his best friend Dennis and wife Dawn Lajeunesse, sister-in-law Sharon Nowak, several cousins, nieces, nephews and many good friends. He will be greatly missed by all. As Pete wished, there will be no services.Please visit www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 10, 2020