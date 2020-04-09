Home

POWERED BY

Services
BURKE & SONS FUNERAL HOME
628 NO BROADWAY
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-1612
(518) 584-5373
For more information about
Allan Lajeunesse
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Lajeunesse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan (Pete) Lajeunesse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan (Pete) Lajeunesse Obituary
Lake George, NY – Allan Peter (Pete) Lajeunesse, 79, passed away on April 1, 2020. Born September 2, 1930 in Troy, NY, he was the son of the late Alcide and Marion (Wood) Lajeunesse. Pete was a barber who owned and retired from his shop: Lajeunesse’s Barber Shop in Cohoes, NY. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved “bride” Sheila and his two brothers Donald and Robert Lajeunesse. Survivors include his best friend Dennis and wife Dawn Lajeunesse, sister-in-law Sharon Nowak, several cousins, nieces, nephews and many good friends. He will be greatly missed by all. As Pete wished, there will be no services.Please visit www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BURKE & SONS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -