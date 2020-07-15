Allan P. “Al” Perry, 77, died on Thursday July 9, 2020. Funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am from St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road Clifton Park, New York 12065. A calling hour will precede the Mass of Christian Burial in the church from 9-10 am. Interment will be in Jonesville Cemetery in Clifton Park, NY Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Facial and coverings and social distancing will be maintained.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com