1/
Allan P. Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan P. “Al” Perry, 77, died on Thursday July 9, 2020. Funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am from St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road Clifton Park, New York 12065. A calling hour will precede the Mass of Christian Burial in the church from 9-10 am. Interment will be in Jonesville Cemetery in Clifton Park, NY Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Facial and coverings and social distancing will be maintained.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved