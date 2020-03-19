|
In Memory of Amy Jo Cremisio Lindemann
on Your Second Birthday in Heaven
03/19/1972 - 10/13/2018
Forty-eight years ago
A priceless gift was given.
A daughter who was sweet and kind,
An angel straight from heaven.
Your heart of gold was known to all –
Generous to a fault I'd say.
And everyone knew who to call
If misfortune came their way.
You didn't care what price you paid
When others needed you.
You put them first; your needs came last –
Kindhearted through and through.
I miss your smile, your hugs, your laugh.
Here I wish you could be;
But I'm so grateful to the Lord
For lending you to me.
And I wish all the people
To whom you were so true
Would kindly take a moment
And say a prayer for you.
We'll love you and miss you always. Love Mom.
Published in The Record on Mar. 20, 2020