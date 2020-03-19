Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Jo Cremisio Lindemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Jo Cremisio Lindemann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy Jo Cremisio Lindemann Obituary
In Memory of Amy Jo Cremisio Lindemann
on Your Second Birthday in Heaven
03/19/1972 - 10/13/2018
Forty-eight years ago
A priceless gift was given.
A daughter who was sweet and kind,
An angel straight from heaven.
Your heart of gold was known to all –
Generous to a fault I'd say.
And everyone knew who to call
If misfortune came their way.
You didn't care what price you paid
When others needed you.
You put them first; your needs came last –
Kindhearted through and through.
I miss your smile, your hugs, your laugh.
Here I wish you could be;
But I'm so grateful to the Lord
For lending you to me.
And I wish all the people
To whom you were so true
Would kindly take a moment
And say a prayer for you.
We'll love you and miss you always. Love Mom.
Published in The Record on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -