|
|
Troy - Amy R. Singiser, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born March 6, 1922 in Swanton, Vermont, daughter of the late Arthur Reynolds and Marion Amy Hungerford. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Attorney George W. Singiser, on January 28, 2005.When she was six years old, Amy’s family moved to White Plains, New York where her father ran Reynolds Pharmacy. After her father passed away in 1937, Amy and her mother moved to Atlanta, Georgia where on January 31, 1944 she met George Singiser who was in the Counter Intelligence Corp. stationed in Macon, Georgia. She “fell in love with him from the beginning”. They were married in September of that year. After George’s discharge in 1946, they moved to Troy and later to Brunswick.In the years since, Amy was employed by the Emma Willard School, Sim & Co., and at her husband’s law partnership. For twelve years she volunteered at the former Leonard Hospital. She was also an active member of the Rensselaer Garden Club, the Illium Literary Club, the Rensselaer Society, and the Brunswick Historical Society. Amy was a member of and volunteered at the Center Brunswick United Methodist Church and the Brunswick Church in Brunswick.Amy is survived by her children David and Mary, her grandchildren Mark and Lauren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and by her sister, Alice Goodwin.There are no calling hours. A memorial service and reception are tentatively planned for her 98th birthday date, March 6th, 2020. Further notice will be made as that time draws near.Contributions in Amy Singiser’s memory may be made to the Center Brunswick United Methodist Church, 990 Hoosick Road, Troy, NY 12189 or Brunswick Community Library, 4118 NY 2, Troy, NY 12052; or the Brunswick Church, 45 White Church Lane, Troy, NY 12180. To sign the family guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/amy-reynolds-singiser
Published in The Record on Dec. 13, 2019