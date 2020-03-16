|
|
Born 09/07/1948
Died 03/16/2017
Andrea Lewis Siek Sept. 7, 1948 – March 16, 2017 3rd Year Anniversary
Andrea: my lover, my wife, my mentor, my life. The calendar and my mind tell me you died three years ago. However, my heart and my very essence say it was only yesterday. The scars of time are slowly smoothing over the sharpness of the pain of your death.
However, my love for you is as intense as ever and will never be diminished. I miss you with my whole heart and
entire being. I love you. Your devoted husband, Rich
Published in The Record on Mar. 16, 2020