Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Siek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea Siek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrea Siek In Memoriam
Born 09/07/1948
Died 03/16/2017

Andrea Lewis Siek Sept. 7, 1948 – March 16, 2017 3rd Year Anniversary
Andrea: my lover, my wife, my mentor, my life. The calendar and my mind tell me you died three years ago. However, my heart and my very essence say it was only yesterday. The scars of time are slowly smoothing over the sharpness of the pain of your death.
However, my love for you is as intense as ever and will never be diminished. I miss you with my whole heart and
entire being. I love you. Your devoted husband, Rich
tire being. I love you. Your devoted husband, Rich
Published in The Record on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -