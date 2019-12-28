Home

Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. .Ambrose Church
Latham, NY
Angeline Kavanaugh Obituary
TROY: Angeline R. Mancino McMeel Kavanaugh, 94, was called home on Wednesday, Christmas Day, 2019. Funeral services will be Monday at 9:15 am from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 10 am at St. .Ambrose Church, Latham. Entombment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 pm.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in The Record on Dec. 29, 2019
