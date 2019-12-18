Home

Ann M. Hogan Richter

North Greenbush - Ann M. Hogan Richter, 88, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Rose R. Kraus Hogan.She was a graduate of Sacred Heart, Catholic Central High School and Mildred Elley School. She resided in Wynantskill before moving to North Greenbush where she lived since 1955.Ann was employed by New York State for 27 years before retiring in 1995. In the past, she enjoyed golf, skiing and bowling. Most recently, she enjoyed being surrounded by her children, grandchildren and her great grandchildren.She was the wife of the late William H. Richter who died in 2012; beloved mother of Lisa A. (Brian) McDonald, Lynn A. Longton and Patricia A. (Robert) Benoit. Her three girls feel that they were blessed with the best mom possible. Ann was also survived by four grandchildren, Katelyn (Paul) Ryan, Kara McDonald, Kayla (Mason Fink) Bonanni and Robert Benoit Jr and 2 great grandchildren, Macklin and Kellan Ryan. She was predeceased by her brother, William J. Hogan Jr.Funeral service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:30AM at St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wynantskill where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Anthony Ligato.At Ann’s request there will be no calling hours.Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Ann M. Richter to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 . To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ann-m-hogan-richter
Published in The Record on Dec. 19, 2019
