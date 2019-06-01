Home

Wynantskill - Ann Marie Dwyer, 67, passed away on May 28, 2019.Born in Troy, she was the daughter to the late Joseph Foy and Barbara Rapp Foy and the loving wife to William Dwyer.Ann Marie graduated from Troy High School, class of 1971. For many years Ann Marie was a preschool teacher at Third Presbyterian Preschool, she previously worked at Emma Willard School.Ann Marie was known for her infectious smile, she was a great mother, grandmother and a devoted wife.In addition to her husband William, she is survived by her sons Sean (Jamie) Dwyer of Wynantskill and Jason (Jackie Donlon) Dwyer of Wynantskill, her grandchildren Jayden, Jordan and Tiffany Dwyer, her brother Scott (Sheila) Foy of Lake George, her sister Barbara Ann (Barry) Medici of Utica, her uncle Conrad Rapp of Irvine, CA, also survived by many nieces and nephews.Ann Marie was predeceased by her sister Carolyn Foy Suddard.Family and friends may call and are invited from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Funeral services will be held 11:00 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 the Third Presbyterian Church 115 Winter Street, Troy, with Pastor John McAuley. Burial will be private. 12198. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ann-marie-dwyer
Published in The Record on June 2, 2019
