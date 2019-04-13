|
|
Hoosick Falls, NY - Ann McNamee, 81, died on March 9, 2019 at the Centers for Nursing and Rehab in Hoosick Falls after a long illness. Born in Troy, NY, the daughter of the late William and Catherine Bermel Terry, Ann was a lifelong area resident.Ann attended St. Joseph’s Grammar School in South Troy and went on to graduate from Catholic Central High School, Class of 1954. Ann was a Supervisor in Standards Testing for Cluett Peabody/Arrow Shirt Co., in Troy for many years. She was a former communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, Troy, NY.Ann was an avid Yankee and Notre Dame fan. Ann prided herself in being able to complete the New York Times Crossword puzzle in 15 minutes.Besides her parents, Ann was predeceased by siblings: George, Mary and Betty Terry.She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Philip R. McNamee, her niece, Barbara Terry LeCuyer, who she raised and was like a mother to; a sister, Helen (Alan) Perry of Glenville as well as her nieces: Christine Franchini and Susan Perry.A graveside committal will be conducted on Wednesday, April 17th at 1 pm at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Troy, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.For on-line condolences visit:wwwTheRiverviewFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ann-mcnamee
Published in The Record on Apr. 14, 2019