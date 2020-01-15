Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-4741
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Tymeson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Tymeson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Tymeson Obituary
TROY: Ann Tymeson, 90, passed peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the Eddy in Troy.Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Butler Burroughs and the devoted wife of the late John R. Tymeson who passed on February 12, 2013.She was a graduate of Troy High School and was a lifelong resident of Troy.Survivors include her daughters, Sheila Purdy (William) and Nancy Rheeman, grandchildren, Kyle Purdy, Katie Melnikoff (Matthew) and Mitchell and Hope Reehman, great grandchildren, Maggie and Patrick Melnikoff. Predeceased by her nine siblings, Eileen, John, Mary, Edmund, Joseph, Margaret, Patrick, Thomas and Catherine.Ann was a lifelong member of St. Augustine’s Parish in Lansingburgh.Funeral services will be held on Saturday morning at 9 am from St. Augustine’s Church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th & 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Friday from 4 to 7 pm. The interment will be in The Gerald BH Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville on MONDAY January 21, 2020 at 9:30 am.For online condolences please visit www.mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ann-tymeson
Published in The Record on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -