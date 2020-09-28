HALFMOON, N.Y.-Anne Vogt passed away on September 28, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones. Anne was married to the late William M. Vogt for 64 years; she was the mother of Annmarie (Tim) LaCoss and Kathleen Vogt. She is predeceased by her parents Ralph and Armida Pascucci Dinardo, her older siblings; Florence (John) Cotter, Tony (Anne) Dinardo, Joseph Dinardo, Leona (Peter) Pignatelli, Mary (Patrick) Tucci and Pierce Cotter. She is also survived by her 2 sisters in law Gerry Dinardo and Ann Vogt, and many nieces and nephews who affectionately called her “Little Auntie Anne”. Anne grew up on Hill Street in South Troy and later moved to Lansingburgh where she lived for over 30 years. Her family then moved to Clifton Park where she became a communicant of St. Mary’s in Crescent in Waterford-Halfmoon. She had previously been a communicant of St. Augustine’s Church in Lansingburgh and had been a member of the St. Augustine’ School Mother’s Club. She worked for the Lansingburgh School District as the High School Attendance Clerk until her retirement in the early 1990's. Anne loved to read and when she lost her sight, she found she was able to enjoy her mystery novels on audio books with the assistance from the Association of the Blind and the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Town Library. Anne also enjoyed the racino and her lottery scratch off tickets, she and her daughter Kathy worked together in the hope of doubling their winnings. Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to the Saratoga Community Hospice for their caring and support throughout this stressful time. We would also like to thank Joanne Lockrow for always being there for our family giving all of us her love and support while caring for mom. Also, our thanks to the many caring health aides who were here providing their love and caring support without mom losing her dignity. Services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Crescent in Halfmoon followed by a burial service at the Saratoga National Cemetery. Anyone attending is required to wear a facial covering as well as observe social distancing rules and understand that there are capacity limitations at Church and the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs (179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866) (and/or) the Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany, (301 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12206). Please feel free to express on-line condolence at ordoncemerickfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anne-c-c-vogt