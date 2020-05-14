Uncle Tory and my cousins,



I have so many memories of Aunt Anne, from her living at Gram's when she first married my favorite uncle, of her being my confirmation sponsor, giving me my favorite childhood doll, my first Paul Anka album for Christmas one year, calling her to come pick me up at the Little Sisters of the Poor when I was given my puppy Pebbles, the popsicles she used to make at Gram's, bringing my friend Lynn and I up to a place in Lake George where we danced with cute guys! She made the biggest chocolate chips cookies when her children were little. Just a few of the memories of this lady who always welcomed everyone into her home. Aunt Anne had a long and eventful life; may your memories of happy times bring a smile to your hearts and ease the pain of your loss. My heart and prayers go out to you all.



Love,

Marie

Marie Clemente Waitekus