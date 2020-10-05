On Thursday, September 24, 2020, Anne Marie Kimball, passed away with great peace & strength, at age 92. Anne was born in Little Falls, New York in 1928 to Thomas and Francis Burns. Anne attended St Mary’s Academy, Little Falls NY and SUNY Cortland, where she received her Physical Education and Master’s degree, proudly active with her class of 1949 until her passing. Anne had an amazing career, spanning over forty years, teaching, educating and coaching thousands of students during her time. From her teaching roots at SUNY Plattsburg in the 1960’s, to her well accomplished career at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy NY. She received too many accolades to mention, for her teaching and coaching successes. Anne was extremely proud of her Irish roots and traveled to Ireland and other countries after retirement. She loved to drive cross country in her big RV, visiting her family and many lifelong friends. She loved music and dance, and always looked forward to teaching her dance classes at HVCC. Often up late at night, perusing through albums and practicing her moves. A lifelong swimmer, Anne taught swimming classes for many years and even coached the synchronized swimming team at SUNY Plattsburgh. Anne enjoyed bridge for many years and had a lot of fun with her groups of friends. Everyone will miss her generosity and caring spirit. Anne was predeceased by her granddaughter, Mary Teresa Kimball, and her Siblings Tom Burns, Frank Burns, Ellen Mary Burns and Kate McCormick. Anne is survived by her five children, Andy Kimball, Ft Collins Colorado; Kathleen Kimball, Loveland Colorado; Mary Coupe (Thomas), Ft Collins Colorado; John Kimball (Mary) of North Myrtle Beach, SC; James Kimball (Kathy) Ft. Collins Colorado. She leaves behind grandchildren Zachary Kimball (Tara), James Coupe, Lisa Tomisman (Dave), Sarah Urbanek (JohnPaul), and great grandchildren Quinn Kimball, Adam, Derek and Ian Tomisman, Royce Schepp. She will be remembered fondly by family, along with many friends and professional colleagues. Condolences can be made at www.goesfuneralcare.com
