TROY– Anne McGrath Meyer, 92, former Ouimet Drive resident, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James J. McGrath, Sr. and Mary O’Connor McGrath and beloved wife of the late James “Harry” Meyer. They were married on June 16, 1951.A lifelong Troy resident, she was a graduate and valedictorian of Catholic Central High School, class of 1944.Anne was a longtime secretary at the George Washington Elementary School. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her beautiful family. Anne was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Troy.Survivors include her children Nancy (Michael) Manning of Brunswick, Robert “Oscar” (Linda Leary) Meyer of Slingerlands, Jean (Paul) DiCaprio of Clifton Park, Thomas (Susan) Meyer of Brunswick, Susan (Stanley) Konieczny of East Greenbush, Timothy (Kim) Meyer of Brunswick, her beloved grandchildren Greg (Lily Loizeaux) Manning, Andrew Meyer, Brian and Sarah DiCaprio, Katie, Erin and Meghan Meyer, Stephen, Matthew and Amy Konieczny, Sean and Emily Meyer, great grandchildren Jack and Stella Manning, three brothers, James (Phyllis) McGrath, Jr., Jack (Kathy) McGrath, and Bill (Kathy) McGrath and four sisters Peg (Joe) Ziter, Mary (Joe) Galusky, Eileen MacKay and Agnes (Lou) Davidson.Anne was predeceased by her sweet granddaughter Laura Manning and her brother Joseph E. McGrath.The family wishes to thank the staff at House 10 at Eddy Village Green at Cohoes for all the special care and loving attention given to Anne during her stay while at the Eddy.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Troy.Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy.Calling hours will be held at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh on Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm.In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Anne’s memory may be made to The Arc of Rensselaer County, 79-102nd Street, Troy, NY 12180.www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anne-m-meyer
Published in The Record on Jan. 14, 2020