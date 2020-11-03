August 27, 1940 – October 28, 2020.NEVADA-Anne Provost-Clark, age 80, passed away in her home in Henderson, NV on Wednesday evening, October 28. Although born in Troy, NY, she lived much of her life in Green Island, NY, Ballston Spa, NY, South Bend, IN, and Mound, MN. During her life, she was a long time employee of Liberty Mutual Insurance Company of South Bend/Mishawaka, IN where she was a Group Claims Supervisor. She also worked at John Alden Insurance Company in Minneapolis, MN. She and her husband of 61 years, Frederick Clark, most recently divided their time between their homes in Fort Pierce, FL, Flagstaff, AZ, and Henderson, NV. In addition to her husband, also surviving are a son, Lance Clark of Carmel, IN, and two daughters, Lori Ernsperger of Henderson, NV and Jennifer Butler of Phoenix, AZ and six grandchildren, Benjamin Ernsperger, Joshua Clark, and Jessica Ernsperger-Andreoni, all of Austin, TX, Nicholas Butler and Mackenzie Butler of Phoenix, and Nathan Clark of Allentown, PA. Anne was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy, and was a devoted member of the Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed travelling with her husband and family. A service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 beginning with a Mass at St. Thomas More Church in Henderson, NV at 10:00 a.m., followed by a short service at Palm Eastern Cemetery and ending with a luncheon at Wildhorse Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital at fundraising.stjude.org
. Find a Fund/Anne Provost-Clark. Funeral arrangements are being managed by Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries in Las Vegas, NV. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anne-provost-clark