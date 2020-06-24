Latham, New York - Sister Annette Maria Allard, CSJ, 87, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for the past 67 years.Due to the present health concerns and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or funeral services for Sister Annette. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.Please read the complete obituary and feel free to express your on-line condolences, by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.