Albany, New York - Anthony G. Manolakis, 75 of Krumkill Rd. and former Troy resident died Sept. 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Troy on Jan. 26, 1944 and was the son of the late Michael and Anna Manolakis. He was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School and Hudson Valley Community College with his degree in electrical engineering, class of 1962. Anthony served in the United States Navy from 1963-1964. He had been a Senior Drafting Technician for the NYS Dept. of Transportation in Albany and retired in 2011. He was an active communicant of St. Augustine’s Church in Lansingburgh where he faithfully served with the Perpetual Adoration Society. He was also a member of the St. Augustine’s Bingo Committee. Earlier, Tony was a member of the former St. Paul the Apostle Church Adoration Society. Tony was an active member of the 3rd. Order of St. Francis from 1969 until present.He is the devoted brother of John (Linda) Manolakis of Ballston Spa, Sofia (Edson) Travis of Venice, FL and Pagona “Peggy” Brady of Punta Gorda, FL; also survived by several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.Funeral will be held at 12 noon on Monday at St. Augustine’s Church in Lansingburgh where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Calling will be from 10:00 am till 11:30 am Monday in the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of 115th. Street & 4th. Ave. (565-4th. Ave.) Troy, NY 12182.Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy, NY.Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-g-manolakis
Published in The Record on Sept. 13, 2019