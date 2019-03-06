Troy- Anthony J. Von Fricken, Sr., 80 completed his journey to be with the angels on Monday, March 4, 2019 lovingly surrounded by his family at home. He devoted his life to his family, faith and friends. To the end, he did it his way.Tony is survived by his children Margaret A. “Peggy” Kownack, Anne L. (Gerald) Coonrad, Daniel Anthony Von Fricken, Kathleen P. Corlew, Anthony J. Von Fricken, Jr., and Christina L. Von Fricken, and his sister Mary (Richard) Hilton, his grandchildren Christopher (Rachel) Cates, Eric (Theda) Bultman, Racheal (John) Paige, Gerald Anthony Coonrad, Nicolas Coonrad, Zane Coonrad, Joshuah Anthony Corlew, and Elijah D’Anthony Parker, his much adored great-grandchildren Lukas, Lily & Levi Cates, Allie, Dee & EJ Bultman, and Evangeline & Elizabeth Paige.In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his sister Joanne Mace, his brother John J. Von Fricken, Jr., and his grandson Zachary Corlew. Also his son-in-law William “Bill” Kownack. Tony is also survived by his Aunt Joan Marano, many cousins, several nieces & nephews, and a multitude of friends.The family wishes to thank the staff of Rensselaer County Community Hospice for helping Dad & us through this journey, the staff at Diamond Ridge for the love and friendship shown Dad throughout his residency there, and most especially to Tammy Wolfe & her staff for the companionship and care leading up to his final days.Calling hours will be from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, March 8th at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 9:00 am at the funeral home with burial immediately following at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Troy at 10:00 am.Those wishing to honor Tony’s memory may make a donation to the Frear Park Conservancy, Inc. or the in his name.Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-j-von-fricken-sr Published in The Record on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary