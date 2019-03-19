|
|
Arthur DeRocco, 53, passed away on Friday March 8, 2019 after a long battle of illness. He was born at Leonard Hospital in Troy New York on December 30th, 1965 to the late Richard and Georgetta DeRocco. Arthur was the youngest of five siblings who grew up in Waterford New York. Arthur was predeceased by his brother John DeRocco, as well as his sister Gina Trombley. He is survived by his two sisters Paula Scott and Catherine Prescott.Calling hours will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 from 10:00am - 12:00pm at the McLoughlin & Madison Funeral Home located at 8 109th Street, Troy New York 12182.Interment will follow at the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-derocco
Published in The Record on Mar. 21, 2019