Arthur E. "Art" Meachem

Troy, NYArthur E. “Art” Meachem, 81, of Marshland Court passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital following a period of declining health.Born on Sept 11, 1937 in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of Carl and Dorothy (Nickel) Meachem.Art grew up in Colonie and was a graduate of South Colonie High School.He served in the US Air Force with an honorable discharge.Retiring after more than 25 years of service, Art was employed as a clerk for the New York State Legislative Library.He is pre-deceased by sisters Dorothy Lesson and Marion Zink, brothers Carl and Paul Meachem, and best friend Thomas Brown.Survivors include a niece Michele “Shelly” Zink, and many more nieces & nephews, as well as many close friends.Funeral Service will be held at 1:30pm Friday, April 26 at Cannon Funeral Home, LLC., 2020 Central Avenue, Colonie. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.Friends may call from 11:30am to 1:30pm Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.Memorial donations may be made to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society at www.mohawkhumane.org or the .Online guestbook at www.cannonfuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-e-art-meachem
Published in The Record on Apr. 25, 2019
