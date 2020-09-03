Johnsonville, Rensselaer County-Barbara Frances Paulo of River Road, passed away at home on Sept. 1, 2020, with her loving family at her side. She was 89. Born in Easton on June 6, 1931, daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Seymour) Whitney. She is the widow of the late Joseph “Red” Paulo who passed away earlier this year. She was married to Red for 71 years. Barb served as a dispatcher for the Johnsonville Rescue Squad and was a longtime member of the Home Bureau, but her passion in life was fostering children. Over the years, Barb and Red fostered over 100 children. Survivors include her children, Randy Paulo, Dale Paulo, Lois Cassavaugh, Billy Arthur Paulo (Marilyn), Timothy “TJ” Paulo (Denise) and Kevin McBain (Andrea), her 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, her sisters, Tina (late Mert) Merchant, DeeDee (late Dutch) Ogden, Blanch (late Laverne) Brown, and Donna (Ivan) Searles as well as her sisters-in-law, Doris Whitney and Janet Whitney. In addition to her husband Red, she is predeceased by her brothers Delbert, Ronald, Warren (“Butch”), a daughter-in-law, Louise A. Paulo and a granddaughter, Crystal Paulo. A private committal service will be conducted in the family plot in Millertown Cemetery. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-frances-paulo