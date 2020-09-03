1/1
Barbara Frances Paulo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnsonville, Rensselaer County-Barbara Frances Paulo of River Road, passed away at home on Sept. 1, 2020, with her loving family at her side. She was 89. Born in Easton on June 6, 1931, daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Seymour) Whitney. She is the widow of the late Joseph “Red” Paulo who passed away earlier this year. She was married to Red for 71 years. Barb served as a dispatcher for the Johnsonville Rescue Squad and was a longtime member of the Home Bureau, but her passion in life was fostering children. Over the years, Barb and Red fostered over 100 children. Survivors include her children, Randy Paulo, Dale Paulo, Lois Cassavaugh, Billy Arthur Paulo (Marilyn), Timothy “TJ” Paulo (Denise) and Kevin McBain (Andrea), her 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, her sisters, Tina (late Mert) Merchant, DeeDee (late Dutch) Ogden, Blanch (late Laverne) Brown, and Donna (Ivan) Searles as well as her sisters-in-law, Doris Whitney and Janet Whitney. In addition to her husband Red, she is predeceased by her brothers Delbert, Ronald, Warren (“Butch”), a daughter-in-law, Louise A. Paulo and a granddaughter, Crystal Paulo. A private committal service will be conducted in the family plot in Millertown Cemetery. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-frances-paulo


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved