MYERS- Barbara Mary (Kelondis) Myers, 90, of Glastonbury, died May 28, 2020 at Glastonbury Health Care Center. Beloved wife of the late Clifford J. Myers, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Esther (Lesson) Kelondis. Born September 27, 1929 in the family home in Schaghticoke, NY, Barbara graduated from Schaghticoke High School. In 1949 she married and became a US Navy wife, making their home near the Navy base in Newport, RI. Mimi adored her three grandchildren, spoiling them at every opportunity. After her retirement, she and Cliff enjoyed many trips to Navy ship reunions, and extended stays at their daughters' homes, doting on the grandkids. Barbara is survived by her children Robert Myers of Mobile, AL, Michele Bowden and her husband Rich of Glastonbury, CT and Barbara O'Brien and her husband Larry of Fairfield, CT; 3 grandchildren Kathryn Bowden, Robert O'Brien and Dylan O'Brien; a brother Robert Kelondis of Easton, NY; many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by a brother Frederick Kelondis and 3 sisters Irene Saunders, Alma Wise and Rita Ratelle; and a daughter-in-law, Sue Myers, The family is grateful for the loving care given to Barbara during her last years by the wonderful staff at the Glastonbury Health Care Center. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island (rimeals.org) or to the Newport Firefighters Pension Assoc., 21 West Marlborough St,. Newport, RI 02840.For online condolences, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-mary-kelondis-myers
Published in The Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.