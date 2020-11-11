North Greenbush, N.Y.-Benheart L. “Louie” VanWie, 89, formerly of Speigletown and Lansingburgh, passed away at Samaritan Hospital after a well lived life on November 10th , 2020. He was the beloved husband for 66 years to Mary A. Davin VanWie. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Louis and Lillian Mackey VanWie and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School where he was a track and football star. Mr. VanWie was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran having served during the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Honorable Discharge. Louie retired at age 62 from the New York State Department of Health where he had been employed for over 39 years. He also was an equipment manager for many years with the Speiglears, Volunteers & Avant Guard drum corps that his children had participated in. He was an avid Notre Dame Football fan, and loved spending time with his family watching the games. He also loved to sneak away and go fishing with his friends. Beloved husband of Mary VanWie, devoted father of Dennis (Gail) VanWie of Troy, Elizabeth (John) Sweeney of Punta Gorda, FL, Kathleen (Vic) Charron of Schaghticoke, and Scott (Cindy) VanWie of Waterford. Cherished grandfather of Brian VanWie, Katelyn VanWie (fiancé, Kyle Olson), Kelly (Alex) Cyr, John Sweeney, Mary Sweeney, Joseph (Chelsie) Charron, Kyle (Devinn) Charron, adored great grandfather of Catherine Cyr, brother-in-law of Eileen (Late, Joseph) Mayer and uncle of Susan Mayer McKeon, Joey Mayer and lifelong friend Raymond Lavoie. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, 565 Fourth Ave (Corner of 115 th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy, NY 12182 and to the funeral service that day which will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment with military honors at St. John’s Cemetery, Lansingburgh. Facial covering and six foot social distancing must be adhered to both inside and outside of the funeral home where there are capacity limitations. Hand sanitizer will be available at the funeral home. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk and Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204, in memory of Benheart L. “Louie” VanWie. The family would like to thank the staff of C-1 at the Van Rensselaer Manor and the 4th floor staff at Samaritan Hospital for the wonderful care, compassion, and friendship they provided to their father during his time there. Please feel free to express online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/benheart-l-vanwie