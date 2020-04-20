|
Troy - Bernard J. Shufon passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center in Troy. He was 96.Bernie was born on October 10, 1923 to the late John J. Shufon and Mary Bartholomew Shufon. He attended Troy Schools and graduated from Troy High in 1941. He worked at the Watervliet Arsenal and Ludlow Valve before enlisting in the United States Navy on December 1, 1942. Bernie served until February 1946 and was a veteran of World War 2. Upon his return from active duty, he married Jeannette M. Piazza on September 7, 1947. On September 7, 2018 Bernie and Jeannette celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary together at the Heritage House.Shortly after his marriage, Bernie secured a job with New York State government and retired after over 35 years of service as a senior tax examiner from the Department of Taxation and Finance.Bernie was a loving husband and father and was well liked by all who knew him. Bernie enjoyed vacations at Hedges Lake and Hampton Beach, taking long Sunday afternoon drives with his wife, going out to dinner every Friday night and betting the occasional horse at the harness track.He was a devout Catholic and a life-long communicant of the former St. Paul the Apostle Church in Troy.Many thanks to Father Randall Patterson of Our Lady of Victory Church and his pastoral staff for ministering to Bernie over the past three years.Survivors include two sons, John J. (Mimi) Shufon and Bernard W. Shufon, both of Troy as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his siblings, Diana Shufon, Mary Calabrese, John Shufon, Edward Shufon and Anthony Shufon.The family would like to thank the staff at the Heritage House for caring for Dad. Special thank you to Community Hospice, who provided outstanding care and comfort throughout his final days.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held with immediate family. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in memory of Bernard J. Shufon to The Community Hospice 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To sign the guest book, or light a candle, please visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bernard-j-shufon
Published in The Record on Apr. 21, 2020