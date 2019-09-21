Home

Bertha M. Ciejka Sheehan

North Greenbush - Bertha M. Ciejka Sheehan, 96, formerly of Sheridan Avenue Troy died Friday, September 20, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Joseph Ciejka and Victoria DeLong Ciejka and wife of the late Robert J. Sheehan Sr and mother of the late Robert J. ‘Bear’ Sheehan Jr. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a graduate of Troy Public School 12 and Troy High School.Mrs. Sheehan was a clerk for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for 15 years and previously worked at Montgomery Ward, Denby's Department Store and Cluett, Peabody & Co.Survivors include a son, Thomas Patrick (Kelly) Sheehan, Latham; a daughter-in-law, Kathryn Sheehan, Troy; five grandchildren, Carolyn (Corey) Ausfeld, Jonathan (Ariana Cohn) Sheehan and Bradley (Sarah Koblick) Sheehan and Patrick (Alyssia Kuhnke) Sheehan and Colleen (Vincent) Galluzzo; four great grandchildren, Kendall and Charlotte Ausfeld, Zoe Sheehan and Juliana Galluzzo; a sister, Josephine Stasack, Troy and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her son, she was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Ciejka; four sisters, Mary Rosekrans, Jane Barney, Stella Stasack and Lillian Huskie.Relatives and friends may call at the St. Michael the Archangel Church 175 Williams Road Troy on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 9-10 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated following at 10AM.Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery Troy.Special thanks to the staff of the Van Rensselaer Manor for their loving care of Bertha over the last 8 years.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Bertha M. Sheehan to the Rensselaer County Historical Society 57 Second Street Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bertha-m-sheehan
Published in The Record on Sept. 23, 2019
