1/1
Betty Idell Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOUTH CAROLINA- Betty Idell Murray was born January 16, 1941, in Greeleyville, SC to the late Ivory Gist and Leo Houston. She departed this life on November 23. 2020 at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. Betty worked for New York State Office Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities. She retired after 30 years of service. Betty had a lifelong passion for learning and education. In 1990, she graduated from Hudson Valley Community College with an Associates of Science Degree and in 1994 received a Bachelor of Science degree from The Sage Colleges. Betty was a faithful and active member of Bethel Baptist Church and over time held the positions of church clerk, church historian, Sunday School teacher and church secretary. Betty leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, James E. Murray; her son James “Bobby” (Dorinda) Murray of Clifton Park, NY; her daughter Terri (Thurman) Holmes of Clifton Park, NY; daughters Geraldine Cromartie and Mary (Memphis) King of Fayetville, NC; Grandchildren Tyesha, Tanya (Marquis), Lakia, Bobbie (Michael), Alec, Christopher, Elijahjuan, James Scott, D’Aundra, and James Bobby Murray Jr. Betty was predeceased by her mother Ivory Gist; her father Leo Houston; her sons Charles and Jimmy Lee Murray; and her great-granddaughter Medina Knowles. Calling hours, Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 8:30 - 10 am at Bethel Baptist Church 2165 5th Avenue, Troy, NY. Masks required, Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Private family services to follow. Arrangements under the care of Benjamin M. Sturges III Cremation Service. http://www.lastingmemories.com/betty-idell-murray

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved