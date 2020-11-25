SOUTH CAROLINA- Betty Idell Murray was born January 16, 1941, in Greeleyville, SC to the late Ivory Gist and Leo Houston. She departed this life on November 23. 2020 at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. Betty worked for New York State Office Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities. She retired after 30 years of service. Betty had a lifelong passion for learning and education. In 1990, she graduated from Hudson Valley Community College with an Associates of Science Degree and in 1994 received a Bachelor of Science degree from The Sage Colleges. Betty was a faithful and active member of Bethel Baptist Church and over time held the positions of church clerk, church historian, Sunday School teacher and church secretary. Betty leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, James E. Murray; her son James “Bobby” (Dorinda) Murray of Clifton Park, NY; her daughter Terri (Thurman) Holmes of Clifton Park, NY; daughters Geraldine Cromartie and Mary (Memphis) King of Fayetville, NC; Grandchildren Tyesha, Tanya (Marquis), Lakia, Bobbie (Michael), Alec, Christopher, Elijahjuan, James Scott, D’Aundra, and James Bobby Murray Jr. Betty was predeceased by her mother Ivory Gist; her father Leo Houston; her sons Charles and Jimmy Lee Murray; and her great-granddaughter Medina Knowles. Calling hours, Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 8:30 - 10 am at Bethel Baptist Church 2165 5th Avenue, Troy, NY. Masks required, Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Private family services to follow. Arrangements under the care of Benjamin M. Sturges III Cremation Service. http://www.lastingmemories.com/betty-idell-murray