Betty Vaughan VanHoesen
1917 - 2020
Troy - Betty V. VanHoesen, 102, of Beechwood Apartments Troy died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.Born in Troy, October 23, 1917, she was daughter of the late George E. Vaughan and Alice Crawmer Vaughan and wife of the late Kenneth E. VanHoesen. She had resided in Troy her whole life and was a graduate of Troy High School and Troy Business College. She had many various jobs.Survivors include a daughter, Carol (Louis) Nelson, Foxboro, MA; a son, Kenneth E. (Gail) VanHoesen, Walpole, MA; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and a sister, Beverly (Robert H.) Cipperly, CO and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Weigel Eisele, CT.She was an active member of Oakwood Avenue Presbyterian Church and Memorial United Methodist Church. She was also active in the local chapter of AARP. Betty was awarded a lifetime membership in the Parent Teacher Association and participated in many community services. She loved bridge and golf and had many creative hobbies.A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1PM at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy. Face covering and social distancing, required to enter.Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Betty V. VanHoesen to the charity of one's choice. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/betty-vaughan-vanhoesen


Published in The Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
