Latham - Bruce P. Crawmer, 65 , died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, suddenly at his residence. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Albert and Anne Crawmer. Survivors include his siblings, Alana Gambino, Pamela Warren and Patricia Hanshaw and several nieces and nephews. Service private at the convenience of the family. Interment Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy. To sign the Guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in The Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.