|
|
QUEENSBURY --- Bruce Vining Beck, 76, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 after a short illness.Born April 2, 1942 in Troy, he was the son of the late Carl C. and Marie (Vining) Beck.Bruce graduated from Averil Park High School, then graduated from Clarkson University. He then received his MBA from Sienna College. While he attended Clarkson University, he was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi, a business fraternity and served as president during junior year.In 1966, he married Joanne Donise.Bruce was Vice President and CEO of the Carl C. Beck Corp., a family run wholesale floral business in Albany, until its closing in 1989. He served on many boards regarding the floral industry, and for two years he chaired the NYS Flower Industry statewide conventions.He worked for the Lake George Steamboat Co., and then was captain/engineer for Shoreline Cruises on Lake George. He also worked for H&R Block in both Troy and Hudson Falls for over 20 years as a tax preparer.Bruce was a member of Kiwanis for 32 years, both in the Sand Lake Club and the Lake George Club. He served as every officer and was Lt. Governor of the Van Rennselaer Division of the NY District of Kiwanis International.He also was a member of Harrisena Community Church, and the Adirondack Corvettes, Inc. He was very active in the corvette club activities and helped with the club’s yearly car shows. Bruce was recently presented with an honorary lifetime membership for all he did for the club.Bruce loved Lake George. He was an avid water skier in his younger days and loved to boat on the lake, hence his desire in getting his captains license and working on the cruise boats. He was a season ticket holder for local hockey for the past 20 years and could be seen regularly at the Thunder games.Bruce and his wife traveled to Jamaica, Europe and South America, but his favorite trips were made throughout the U.S. in one of his corvettes. One of his favorite destinations was Gatlinburg, TN. He also enjoyed country music, along with his wife. They attended many concerts and made many trips to Nashville.He lived most of his life in Sand Lake, N.Y., and summered on Lake George at Pilot Knob.After the closing of the family business, Bruce and his wife moved to Pilot Knob and made it their permanent home until moving to The Glen at Highland Meadows in 2017.In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by a brother, C. Doulas Beck.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joanne of Queensbury; his two sons, B. Douglas and Brian D. Beck of Glens Falls; also several cousins and friends.Per Bruce’s request, there will be no services.In loving memory of Bruce, donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice.Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-vining-beck
Published in The Record on Feb. 27, 2019