STEPHENTOWN:C. Thomas MacVeigh, age 86, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 16, 2020.Tom was born on December 1, 1933 in Hancock, MA to Wayne D. and Rotrude MacVeigh. He was a 1952 graduate of Berlin Central School and served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 during the Korean War.On September 20, 1959, Tom married the love of his life, Joan Goodermote at the First Baptist Church in Berlin, NY.Tom was self-employed for most of his life as a carpenter and U.S. Mail contractor. He was also the part-time Assessor for the town of Stephentown from 1976 until his retirement in 2016. During that time, he was also the part-time Assessor for the town of Nassau. Tom was one of the founding members of the Veterans of the Stephentown Area and was instrumental in the building of the Veterans Memorial Park in Stephentown. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, traveling (whether to Ipswich, MA for lunch or the Alaskan Highway), and watching his beloved Boston Red Sox.In addition to his wife Joan, Tom is survived by their children: William (Dawn) MacVeigh, Timothy (Mary Ann) MacVeigh, Linda (Joe) Slaver, Brian (Tracy Grant) MacVeigh, and Thomas A. (Ann) MacVeigh, all of Stephentown; their grandchildren: William Jr., Patrick, and Cole MacVeigh, Richard (Zuly) and Mary Perks, Caleb Fisher-MacVeigh, Kevin MacVeigh, Amber (Fred) Gray, and Eric Grant; their great-grandchildren William III, Michael, and Brianna; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Tom was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Sonny and Richard, and his grandson Joey Slaver.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tom’s family on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4-6pm at Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY 43, Stephentown, with the funeral at 6pm with Pastor George Fudge.In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory may be made to either the fund for the future maintenance of the Veterans of Stephentown Memorial Park (c/o John Linton, P.O. Box 143, Stephentown, NY 12168) or the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department (P.O. Box 208, Stephentown, NY 12168).Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/c-thomas-macveigh
Published in The Record on Jan. 19, 2020