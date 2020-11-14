1/1
Candace Scott-Rugentstein
TROY- Candice S. “Candy” Scott-Rugentstein, 36, of Troy, beloved wife of Ernest K. “Ernie” Rugenstein of Troy, passed away in the loving comfort and care of her devoted husband of over 11 years on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Hospice in Samaritan Hospital, Troy. Born in Troy, she is the daughter of John and Joyce Wolfe Scott and was a graduate of Averill Park High School, earned her Associates Degree at Hudson Valley Community College and continued her education at UAlbany. Candice loved to express herself in multiple forms of art and music. She enjoyed hiking and nature and celebrated all the beauty of life. In addition to being the beloved wife of Ernest and devoted daughter of John and Joyce, she is the dear sister of twin Cynthia “Cindy” (Dan) Auer, Wendy Scott, Dawn Emanuel, Victoria Scott, Sherry (Lenny) Smith, John (Amy) Scott and Daniel Scott, loving daughter-in-law of Ernest and Keli Rugenstein, sister-in-law of Don (Tasha) Rugenstein, also survived by one niece, seven nephews, and several cousins. Private funeral services will be held for her family. Those attending are required to wear facial covering, observe social distancing as well as capacity limitations. Candice’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Samaritan Hospital, Community Hospice, and NYOH. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Morris – Stebbins – Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick Street, Troy, N.Y., 12180. Phone: 518-272-3930. Please express your on-line condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/candace-scott-rugentstein

Published in The Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
312 Hoosick Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3930
