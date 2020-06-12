To the DeMers Family:
On behalf of a grateful nation, and the Department of NH, VFW/Auxiliary District #7, we wish to acknowledge your loved one's service to our country, and send our deepest condolences on your loss.
District #7 Chaplain,
Cathy Burns
Captain William Henry DeMers II, USN Retired, 93, of Linden Ponds in Hingham, MA, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020.Bill was born in Troy, NY on December 11, 1926, to William Henry DeMers, Jr. and Ruth Parsons Millard. Bill’s father attended Cornell University, enlisted in the Army during WWI, and worked in real estate after the war. Bill’s mother graduated from Russell Sage College with a home economics degree and spent a few years teaching in PA and in Troy, NY, before marrying.Bill had two siblings: an older sister, Barbara Alice, who died at the age of five from spinal meningitis; and a younger brother, David Millard, born with intellectual disabilities now understood as Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and Tourette’s Syndrome. David was well known as a caddie in the Troy area.Graduating from Troy High School in 1944, Bill enlisted in the Navy. His first tour of duty took him to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii at the end of WWII where he arrived the night the Japanese surrendered. Following this tour of duty, Bill attended the Naval Academy, graduating with the Class of 1950.In 1951, Bill met Barbara Hermance, in Boston, MA. They married in April 1952 and their marriage would last 67 years.Bill loved sailing, hiking and photography. He faithfully followed the Boston Red Sox. And an avid golfer, reached the pinnacle of the sport when he made a hole in one…twice!Bill leaves behind his children Diane (Dave Ballantine) DeMers, Robert DeMers, Carol (Ricardo) Aguayo; grandchildren Alisha (Alex) Semprebon, Pooja Ballantine, Keerti Ballantine, Ariyana Aguayo, and Mariel DeMers; and great-granddaughter Cleo Semprebon. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara Hermance DeMers, and his grandson Kevin Ballantine.A memorial service will be held at a later date (due to COVID-19). Please visit www.DowningChapel.com for more information. Donations may be made to the Union Congregational Church, PO Box 67, Hebron, NH 03241 or to the Salvation Army at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/. http://www.lastingmemories.com/captain-william-henry-demers-ii-1
Published in The Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.