Summerfield, FL - Carl H. Rohdenburg, 88, of Summerfield died peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence.Born in New York City, he was son of the late Hans Rohdenburg and Carolyn Luckhardt Rohdenburg and husband of Maria Rossello Rohdenburg and the late Gloria Ann McLane Rohdenburg. He was raised in Sharon, CT and resided in Rochester, MI, Ridgefield, CT, Brunswick, NY and Charlton, NY before moving to FL in 2001. He was a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School class of 1949 and Clemson A&M College earning his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1957.Carl worked at Western Electric in Winston Salem, NC, Chrysler Missile Division and Chrysler Defense Engineering in Detroit, MI, Consolidated Diesel in Old Greenwich, CT, Intermagnetic’s General Corp. and Mechanical Technology Inc. in Schenectady and at B.M.Y. in York, PA, retiring in 1989.Carl was an Army veteran of the Korean War serving in the 250th AAA Gun Battalion. His hobbies were woodworking, gardening and model airplanes.Survivors in addition to his wife include a son, Brad (Liz) Rohdenburg; two daughters, Lynn (Craig Bryce) Krill, and Pamm (Bruce) Kuhl; two step children, Tina Penman, and Bob (Kim) D’Alessandro; his grandchildren, Kate (Matt) Rohdenburg, Stephen (Natalie) Krill, Carrie Rohdenburg, Samantha (Andrew) Moroz, Allie (James) Chastain, Bobby (Savannah) D’Alessandro, Amanda Rohdenburg, Abby Penman, Heidi (Matt) Young, Elise (Marcus Smith) Goyer, Owen Penman, Brian Goyer, Trevor Kuhl, Jamie Kuhl and Torie D’Alessandro and 4 great grandchildren.There will be no services locally. Interment will be in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carl-h-rohdenburg
Published in The Record on Dec. 17, 2019