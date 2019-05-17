The Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlo Valenti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlo Valenti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carlo Valenti Obituary
Troy-Carlo Valenti, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 16, 2019 at Van Rensselaer Manor with his family by his side.Funeral services will be held 9:45 am on Monday, May 20, 2019 from the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh, and 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church, Pawling Avenue, Troy where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will follow at St. Mary’s Mausoleum. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home. A full obituary will be published in Sunday paper. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Record on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
Download Now