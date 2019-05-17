|
Troy-Carlo Valenti, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 16, 2019 at Van Rensselaer Manor with his family by his side.Funeral services will be held 9:45 am on Monday, May 20, 2019 from the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh, and 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church, Pawling Avenue, Troy where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will follow at St. Mary’s Mausoleum. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home. A full obituary will be published in Sunday paper. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Record on May 18, 2019