Lakeland, Florida - Carol A. Hillje Grovenger, 83, of Lakeland and formerly of Troy, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.Born in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen Becker Hillje and the beloved wife of the late Francis Joseph Grovenger, Jr. Carol was educated in the Troy Public School System and graduated from Troy High School.Devoted mother of Matthew (Patricia) Grovenger of Cohoes, Lori (Anthony) Cerulli of Brunswick, Eric (Christine) Grovenger of Lakeland, FL Elizabeth "Lisa" (Kim) Yerton of Clermont, FL, and Daniel (Angelina Stanley) Grovenger, both of Lakeland, FL, sister of Henry (Donna and the late Joan) Hillje of Eagle Mills and George (late, Jean) Hillje of Latham, cherished grandmother of Anthony Cerulli, Steven Grovenger, Sheri Frueh, Kimberly and Eric Grovenger and Madison and Austin Yerton, adored great grandmother of Anthony Cerulli, Jr., Aubree Cerulli, Vika Grovenger, Cameron Frueh, Alex Grovenger, Carter Frueh, Cadence Frueh, Lillyaunna Grovenger and Grayson Grovenger, also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.Mrs. Grovenger retired in 1998 from Watson Clinic in Lakeland where she had been an Insurance Clerk and had previously been employed from 1976 to 1987 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. While residing in Troy, she was employed at Standard Furniture in Troy.Carol loved going to Hard Rock Casino and Turning Stone Casino with her friends and family.Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.at the Morris-Stebbins-Miner and Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick Street, Troy, NY 12180. Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six foot social distancing requirements. Please understand that a maximum of 25 non family visitors can enter the funeral home to pay their respects at a time. If waiting in line outside, please be sure to observe the social distancing and facial covering requirements as well. Hand sanitizer will be made available at the funeral home.The Celebration of Life service will be held in the funeral home and begin that afternoon at 1:30 p.m. for immediate family as well as a limited amount of non family members present due to social distancing.The funeral services will be offered virtually on Zoom to authorized guests which the family will provide their information to the funeral home.Burial will be held in Memory's Garden, Colonie.Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Colon Cancer Coalition in memory of Carol A. Grovenger.Please express your on-line condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.