Carol A. Paloski
Troy, NY-Carol A. Gregory Paloski, 73, of Troy, entered into eternal life on Sunday August 2, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Drosky Murray, and the beloved wife of the late David Gregory and the late Thomas Paloski. Carol was a retiree from the New York State Higher Education Department, she was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and an active member of the Polish American Club in South Troy. She is survived by her children; David and Mandy Gregory, Diane Gregory and Michael and Faith Gregory, she is the proud grandmother of Aviana and Alex Gregory and sister of Bernadette Signor, in addition to her spouses she was also predeceased by her siblings; Marie Austin, John, James and William Murray. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and her faithful companion Stella. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 4 – 7 pm at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St. Troy. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Carol through donation may send contributions to; Polish American Club, 507 1st St. Troy, NY 12180. To our guests, please note, masks and social distancing during the visitation and funeral services will be required. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-a-paloski-1


Published in The Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
August 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
