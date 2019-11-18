|
Troy - Carol Gray Bryce, 96, of Beechwood Apartments Burdett Avenue died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her residence after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.Born and raised in Troy, she was the daughter of George Lewis Gray and Olive Penrose Gray. Carol is a graduate of Troy High school and Russell Sage College, class of 44'Carol was married to James Earl Bryce, Jr. for 72 yrs. They resided in Eagle Mills, NY and Wilmington, NC and summered at Forest Lake Park Grafton, NY where they enjoyed paddle boating, picking blueberries, long walks, baking cookies, muffins, pies and macaroni and cheese for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Carol was a wife, mother and homemaker and active citizen of the communities where she lived. She was a devoted member of Brunswick Church where she was an Elder, Deacon, member of The Woman's Auxiliary and often managed church suppers. She was also a member of the Troy Boys Club Board of Directors and Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center Board. For many years Carol was a Tamarac High School substitute teacher and is a Lifetime member of the Brittonkill PTA.Survivors in addition to her husband include two sons, Grantland E. (Lisa) Bryce, San Diego, CA and Alan G. (Sue) Bryce, Linwood, NJ; 7 grandchildren, Christy (Robert) Reid, Alan H. (Anita) Bryce, Jeffrey H. (Elizabeth) Bryce, Eric (Cari) Bryce, Gayle (Robbie) Moss and Tyler and Sean Bryce and 12 great grandchildren, Connor and Skylar Reid, Grantland, William, Declan and James Bryce, Bodhi and Breck Bryce and Evan, Caitlin and Owen Bryce and Grayson Moss.Relatives and friends may call at the Brunswick Church 42 White Church Lane Troy, NY 12180 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10AM - 12 Noon with a funeral service to follow at 12 Noon with Rev. Henry Kim, Pastor, officiating.A private interment will be in Brookside Cemetery Brunswick.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Carol Bryce to the Brunswick Church 42 White Church Lane Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-gray-bryce
Published in The Record on Nov. 20, 2019