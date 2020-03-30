Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Joan Parkinson Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Joan Parkinson Bailey Obituary
Troy - Carol Joan Parkinson Bailey, 80, of Beechwood Apartments Troy died in her sleep Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center after a two year illness.Born in Montreal, Canada, she was daughter of the late John Wesley Parkinson and Doris Smith Parkinson and wife for 59 years of Prof. Ronald A. Bailey. She was raised in Montreal and St. Lambert PQ, and after her marriage to Ron, they moved to Troy in 1961. She graduated from Chambly County High School in St. Lambert and earned her Bachelor's Degree from McGill University in Montreal.Carol was employed for 10 years at the Marine Midland Bank in Troy and for over 25 years at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy, where she worked in the Administration Office, spending several years as Medical Affairs Coordinator, and later in the Human Resource department. She retired 18 years ago to focus on volunteer activities, primarily at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, American Red Cross blood mobiles, and the St. Mary’s Hospital auxiliary, of which she was a long time member.Carol loved theater, music, Caribbean vacations, cats and her husband.Survivors in addition to her husband include a sister, Jill Parkinson, Ottawa.Services are to be determined.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Carol Joan Bailey to Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center 2256 Burdett Avenue Troy, NY 12180 or Capital Repertory Theatre 111 North Pearl Street Albany, NY 12207. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-joan-parkinson-bailey
Published in The Record on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -