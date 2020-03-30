|
|
Troy - Carol Joan Parkinson Bailey, 80, of Beechwood Apartments Troy died in her sleep Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center after a two year illness.Born in Montreal, Canada, she was daughter of the late John Wesley Parkinson and Doris Smith Parkinson and wife for 59 years of Prof. Ronald A. Bailey. She was raised in Montreal and St. Lambert PQ, and after her marriage to Ron, they moved to Troy in 1961. She graduated from Chambly County High School in St. Lambert and earned her Bachelor's Degree from McGill University in Montreal.Carol was employed for 10 years at the Marine Midland Bank in Troy and for over 25 years at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy, where she worked in the Administration Office, spending several years as Medical Affairs Coordinator, and later in the Human Resource department. She retired 18 years ago to focus on volunteer activities, primarily at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, American Red Cross blood mobiles, and the St. Mary’s Hospital auxiliary, of which she was a long time member.Carol loved theater, music, Caribbean vacations, cats and her husband.Survivors in addition to her husband include a sister, Jill Parkinson, Ottawa.Services are to be determined.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Carol Joan Bailey to Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center 2256 Burdett Avenue Troy, NY 12180 or Capital Repertory Theatre 111 North Pearl Street Albany, NY 12207. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-joan-parkinson-bailey
Published in The Record on Apr. 5, 2020