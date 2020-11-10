1/1
Carol Louise Marro
1934 - 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC-Carol Louise Marro, 85, of Putnam Valley NY, passed away on Saturday, November 07, 2020 at her daughters’ home in South Carolina. Carol was born in Waukegan, Illinois to Leila and Walter Kulibert on December 25th , 1934. She went to school in New York City, where through mutual friends, she met and married Joseph Marro on May 14 th ,1960 in Saint Frances de Chantel. She was a longtime resident of Putnam Valley, New York, where they raised their six children. She was heavily involved in the Holy Spirit Church in Peekskill, as both a member of the church choir and a Chaplin. She also had substantial involvement in the Putnam County Democratic Party, the Red Hat Society, League of Women Voters and as a leader in the Girl Scouts. Finally, she served as a parent advocate for the Special Education Department in Putnam Valley. Carol is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Marro. Carol was a devoted wife and mother. She is survived by her six children, Kathryn (Peter) Valesey, Charles (Kim) Marro, Laura (Marc) Pedalino, Leila (Karl) Meybaum, Joseph Marro Jr, and Matthew (Tina) Marro; her nineteen grandchildren; her great-grandson and her sister in law, Ingrid Marro. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Carol’s family on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie. Funeral services will be Saturday morning at 11:00 am at Cannon Funeral Home. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. To leave a message condolence for the family or to view Carol’s video tribute visit www/CannonFuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/carol-louise-marro


Published in The Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
